Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Misses second straight practice

Dansby sat out Wednesday's practice due to finger and hamstring injuries, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Dansby exited the Cardinals' most recent game Oct. 22 against the Rams with the finger injury, but the hamstring issue looks to be a new concern for the linebacker. In any case, it's somewhat troubling that Dansby has been unable to take the field in any capacity in the Cardinals' first two practices of the week coming off a bye. The inside linebacker, who has accrued 37 total tackles in seven games on the season, looks to be at risk of missing Sunday's matchup with the 49ers.