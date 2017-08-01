Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: No practice Tuesday

Dansby didn't practice Tuesday due to a knee injury, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic

The DNP marks Dansby's second in as many days, but the move may just be precautionary in order to keep the 13-year veteran in top shape for the regular season. When paired with Deone Bucannon's (ankle) presence on the PUP list, the Cardinals are trotting out rookie Haason Reddick and Scooby Wright as the starting inside linebackers.