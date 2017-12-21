Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Not practicing Wednesday
Dansby (knee) was listed as non-participant on Wednesday's injury report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Dansby suffered an undisclosed knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Redskins. His level of participation in practice Thursday and Friday will be more indicative of his availability for Sunday's showdown with the Giants.
