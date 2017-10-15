Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: On track to play Sunday

Dansby (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Dansby has been slowed by multiple injuries this season, but has yet to miss any games due to any of those concerns. It appears the hamstring issue isn't significant enough to keep Dansby off the field Sunday either, so look for him to handle a full complement of snaps in the Week 6 matchup. Dansby has has amassed 31 tackles through the Cardinals' first five contests.