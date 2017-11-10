Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Posts seven tackles

Dansby recorded seven tackles (four solo) against the Seahawks on Thursday.

Dansby slumped a bit after racking up 10 tackles (six solo) against Indy in Week 2, but he appears to be back on track after posting back-to-back, seven-tackle performances. However, the veteran linebacker is on pace for just 90 tackles -- a large regression from the 114 he posted last season.

