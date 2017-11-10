Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Posts seven tackles
Dansby recorded seven tackles (four solo) against the Seahawks on Thursday.
Dansby slumped a bit after racking up 10 tackles (six solo) against Indy in Week 2, but he appears to be back on track after posting back-to-back, seven-tackle performances. However, the veteran linebacker is on pace for just 90 tackles -- a large regression from the 114 he posted last season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Compiles seven tackles Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Active Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Misses second straight practice•
-
Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Return questionable•
-
Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Active Sunday•
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...
-
Trade targets with great schedules
Looking to bolster your roster for the playoffs? Here are 12 names you should trade for no...