Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Questionable for Sunday

Dansby (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

Dansby was at least a limited participant all week in practice, so the expectation is that linebacker will be able to give it a go this Sunday. Expect the linebacker to be a game-time decision this weekend, but given that Dansby is yet to miss a game this season, he should be ready to go.