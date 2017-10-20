Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Questionable for Sunday
Dansby (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
Dansby was at least a limited participant all week in practice, so the expectation is that linebacker will be able to give it a go this Sunday. Expect the linebacker to be a game-time decision this weekend, but given that Dansby is yet to miss a game this season, he should be ready to go.
