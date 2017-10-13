Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Questionable for Sunday
Dansby is dealing with a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Dansby has already dealt with hip, knee and shin injuries this season, and was limited in practice this week with the hamstring issue. Josh Byrnes and Scooby Wright would be due for increased snaps at inside linebacker should Dansby be unable to play.
