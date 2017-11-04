Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Questionable for Sunday's game
Dansby (finger, hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Dansby sat out practice until putting in a limited session Friday, so it's difficult to pinpoint his likelihood to play Sunday. Josh Bynes and Scooby Wright could see increased snap counts should the veteran inside linebacker be unable to play against the 49ers.
