Play

Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Records four tackles in win

Dansby logged four solo tackles in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.

Dansby's quiet season continued in Week 6, as he has yet to record a sack or turnover on the year. However, he see 66 defensive snaps (94.0 percent), and figures to continue seeing a heavy workload.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories