Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Records four tackles in win
Dansby logged four solo tackles in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.
Dansby's quiet season continued in Week 6, as he has yet to record a sack or turnover on the year. However, he see 66 defensive snaps (94.0 percent), and figures to continue seeing a heavy workload.
