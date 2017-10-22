Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Return questionable
Dansby is questionable to return to Sunday's game after suffering a hand injury.
Dansby suffered his injury early on in Sunday's game. Look for Josh Bynes to see an increased role as long as Dansby is sidelined.
