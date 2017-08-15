Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Takes the field Saturday
Dansby (knee) played seven of 54 defensive snaps during Saturday's preseason victory against the Raiders, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Held out of the Hall of Fame Game due to a knee issue, Dansby took over his expected spot in the starting lineup at inside linebacker Saturday. In order to preserve the veteran for the regular season, expect his snaps to be limited during the Cardinals' three exhibitions still on the docket.
