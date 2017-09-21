Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Turns in limited practice

Dansby (hip) was limited in practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

For the second week in a row, Dansby has appeared on the team's first injury report, exchanging a shin injury for a hip concern. On this occasion, he actually was able to participate, meaning he should be able to avoid a game-day designation yet again. For the season, Dansby has logged 96.5 percent of the defensive snaps, which has translated to the second-most tackles (17) on the Cardinals.