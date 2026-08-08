Cardinals' Karson Sharar: Records four tackles in HOF Game

Sharar (hamstring) recorded four tackles (one solo) during the Cardinals' 33-30 loss to the Panthers in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.

Sharar played 52 snaps (32 on defense, 20 on special teams) during Thursday's exhibition game and finished tied for the fifth-most tackles on the Cardinals. The rookie sixth-rounder was dealing with a hamstring injury in the offseason that prevented him from participating in OTAs, but he has been cleared to participate in training camp practices. Sharar is battling for a rotational role at linebacker, though if he sees the field during his rookie season, most of his playing time will likely come on special teams.