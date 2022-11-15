Ingram is the only running back behind James Conner on the Cardinals' active roster after the team waived Eno Benjamin on Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Conner appeared to be operating on all cylinders Sunday at the Rams, earning 96 percent of the snaps and turning a season-high 24 touches into 86 yards from scrimmage and two TDs. Meanwhile, Ingram, a rookie sixth-rounder, was at seven percent and had one carry for five yards, and Benjamin rang in at one offensive play and muffed his only punt return. Conner will continue to handle the vast majority of reps out of Arizona's backfield moving forward. However, Ingram has a clear path to any reps that linger, especially with Darrel Williams (hip) and Jonathan Ward (hamstring) on IR, and Corey Clement and Ty'Son Williams the current candidates to be elevated from the team's practice squad.