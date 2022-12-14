Ingram rushed once for one yard in Monday's 27-13 loss to the Patriots.

Ingram played just nine offensive snaps in the contest, while starting running back James Conner was on the field for 71 of the Cardinals 75 offensive snaps. The rookie's lack of involvement while Conner operates as a true bell cow limit any potential he has to produce for fantasy purposes. Barring injuries, Ingram should be viewed as nothing more than a handcuff to Conner going forward. The Cardinals visit the Broncos in Week 15.