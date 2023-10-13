Ingram (neck) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Ingram upgraded to full practice participation Friday, and his impending return creates questions about the backfield pecking order for Arizona. Undrafted rookie Emari Demercado played every single snap in the second half of last week's loss to Cincinnati after James Conner (IR - knee) was knocked out, but the Cardinals then listed Ingram atop their Week 6 depth chart, with coach Jonathan Gannon offering nothing more than coachspeak that's of little use to fantasy managers. Odds are both Demercado and Ingram get touches this weekend, but the split will be tough to predict ahead of time.