Ingram (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Eagles, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

With the rest of Arizona's backfield healthy and available, Ingram's pro debut again will have to wait until Week 6, at the earliest. The rookie sixth-round pick is taking a seat while James Conner serves as the team's lead runner, Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams are around for any touches that don't go to Conner, and Jonathan Ward handles his customary special-teams role.