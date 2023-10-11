Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Ingram (neck) is expected to play Sunday against the Rams, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

If so, Ingram will come back at a good time after missing two games, with the Cardinals having placed James Conner on injured reserve Tuesday. Emari Demercado played every snap on offense in the second half of Sunday's loss to Cincinnati, and while the rookie remains the best bet to fill Conner's shoes, there should also be room for Ingram and/or Tony Jones to get some touches.