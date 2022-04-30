The Cardinals selected Ingram in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 201st overall.

Ingram appeared to be on the fast track to stardom after strong freshman and sophomore seasons at Texas, but Bijan Robinson -- an elite prospect in his own right -- ended up boxing out Ingram in 2020. As a transfer at USC, Ingram was clearly the team's best running back in 2021 with 156 carries for 911 yards (5.8 YPC) and five touchdowns while adding 22 catches (25 targets) for 156 yards. While Ingram has never handled a workhorse role in college, he may have that capability, as he measured in at 6-foot, 221 pounds at the combine and ran a 4.53 40-yard dash. He has a good chance to settle in as the No. 2 running back behind James Conner right away.