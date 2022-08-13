Ingram carried the ball seven times for 27 yards and a touchdown and caught both his targets for 10 yards in Friday's preseason game against the Bengals.

The 2022 sixth-round pick out of USC was the third back into the game for Arizona behind an ineffective Eno Benjamin and special-teams ace Jonathan Ward, but Ingram was able to make an impact, punching in a one-yard TD late in the third quarter. His 3.9 yards per carry also led the trio of Cardinals' depth RBs as veterans James Conner and Darrel Williams got the night off. Benjamin has been drawing praise early in training camp, but if Ingram keeps out-performing him in actual game action, he could steal away the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.