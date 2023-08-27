Ingram carried the ball four times for 20 yards in Saturday's 18-17 preseason win over the Vikings. He also recorded one reception for three yards.
Ingram was the first back on the field with James Conner sitting out, and he played two offensive possessions. He ends the preseason with 11 carries for 48 yards and a touchdown and will enter the regular season as the second running back on the Arizona depth chart.
