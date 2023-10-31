Ingram tallied two carries for nine yards and caught his only target for seven yards during Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Ravens.

After being contained to nine snaps on special teams Week 7, Ingram regained a small foothold on offense, despite logging 29 plays in that realm. Meanwhile, Emari Demercado continued to dominate the Cardinals backfield with James Conner (knee) on injured reserve, turning 42 snaps into 21 touches for 79 yards from scrimmage. Fellow RB Damien suffered a foot injury Sunday, so Ingram may be the exclusive No. 2 option behind Demercado on Sunday in Cleveland.