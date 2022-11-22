Ingram notched five carries for 19 yards during Monday's 38-10 loss to the 49ers.
The Cardinals moved on from Eno Benjamin last week, effectively elevating Ingram to James Conner's direct backup. But with Conner able to handle a healthy majority of the snaps (55 of 71) and touches (16) Monday, Ingram was left with only a handful of opportunities on 18 offensive plays. While the carry count was the second-most of his young career, the 2022 sixth-round pick still is averaging just 2.5 YPC on his 19 rushes to date. Ingram thus doesn't hold much sway without Conner missing time.
