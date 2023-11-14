Ingram tallied two carries for two yards during Sunday's 25-23 win against the Falcons.

The Cardinals rode James Conner (knee) out of the backfield in his first action since Week 5, as he turned 41 (of 65) offensive snaps into 16 carries for 73 yards. Meanwhile, Ingram got 14 snaps, and fellow reserve Tony Jones recorded seven plays en route to one carry for 13 yards. With Conner cleared for his typical workhorse role moving forward, Ingram's usage likely will be contingent upon when Emari Demercado may be able to return from a toe injury. Still, Conner leaves nothing more than scraps for his backups, meaning Ingram is tough to trust for production for the foreseeable future.