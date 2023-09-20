Ingram rushed two times for six yards in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Giants.

Ingram was a non-factor in the Cardinals' offense Sunday, as he played just 10 of Arizona's 65 offensive snaps in the contest. Fellow running back James Conner, however, played 47 snaps and handled 23 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown. Barring an injury to Conner, Ingram should remain far off the fantasy radar going forward. The 23-year-old will likely have a difficult time seeing much playing time when Cardinals host the Cowboys in Week 3.