Ingram (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Ingram's workload has been yanked around from week to week, and now that Emari Demercado (toe) is back from a three-game absence, the former will be the odd man out in the Cardinals backfield. James Conner will continue to be the team's lead runner, but Demercado and Michael Carter are the available running backs behind him.
