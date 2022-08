Ingram recorded 16 carries for 61 yards in Saturday's 26-23 preseason loss to Tennessee. He added one reception on four targets for eight yards.

Even with James Conner resting, Ingram was the third back on the field. He also got work in the second, third and fourth quarters, an indication that he is buried on the running back depth chart in Arizona. Positively, Ingram did tally an 11-yard run just before halftime, his longest gain on the day.