Ingram (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game in Las Vegas, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Like he was in the opener, Ingram is a healthy scratch Week 2. With the rookie sixth-round pick in street clothes, Arizona again will rely on James Conner as the team's top runner, while Eno Benjamin handles primary backup duties and Darrel Williams and Jonathan Ward likely stick to special-teams roles.