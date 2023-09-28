Ingram (neck) was limited in practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Ingram practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Cardinals' injury report Thursday is noteworthy. On the plus side in terms of the team's Week 4 backfield composition, starter James Conner practiced fully Thursday after being limited Wednesday by a back issue.
