Ingram (neck) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Dating back to last week, Ingram now has been listed as limited on three consecutive injury reports due to a neck issue. He may need to get back to all activity before the Cardinals feel comfortable clearing him for game action, as he's sat out back-to-back contests. Still, coach Jonathan Gannon told Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com on Wednesday that the team expects Ingram to return Sunday at the Rams. If Ingram is able to do so, he could get the first chance to start for James Conner (knee) during the latter's stint on injured reserve, especially considering Ingram currently is the No. 1 RB on Arizona's depth chart. Aside from Ingram, the other candidates for backfield reps are undrafted rookie Emari Demercado, Tony Jones and practice-squad members Damien Williams and Corey Clement.