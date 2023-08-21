Ingram is the frontrunner for the No. 2 RB job after taking nine touches for 48 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to Kansas City, according to Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports.

Ingram came back strong in the second week of the preseason after an abdomen injury kept him out for most of training camp and the first exhibition. It helps that the Cardinals don't have much else behind starter James Conner, otherwise relying on veteran special teamer Corey Clement, 2021 UDFA Ty'Son Williams and undrafted rookie Emari Demercado. Conner's injury history makes the RB2 role in Arizona all the more interesting, even after Ingram's rough rookie season with 31 touches for only 81 yards.