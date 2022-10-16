Ingram is listed as active Sunday at Seattle, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

With James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee) sidelined, Ingram, a 2022 sixth-round pick, will be suiting up for the first time in his career. Eno Benjamin is expected to be Arizona's lead runner Week 6, but Ingram should get his share of touches as well considering coach Kliff Kingsbury's penchant for getting multiple running backs involved on a weekly basis. Ingram also has to contend with the elevated Corey Clement behind Benjamin, so it's unclear how much work the rookie can expect in his pro debut.