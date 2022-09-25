Ingram (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Ingram seemingly had a chance to dress for the first time in his career with James Conner (ankle) questionable for Week 3, but the latter is available Sunday, and the former's pro debut will have to wait at least another week. The rookie sixth-round pick thus will be in street clothes Sunday while Conner, Darrel Williams, Eno Benjamin and Jonathan Ward serve as Arizona's available running backs.