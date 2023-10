Ingram (neck) didn't practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Ingram has yet to practice since showing up as a limited participant on last Thursday's injury report due to a neck issue. It's fair to wonder if a multi-game absence may be on tap as a result, but as long as Ingram is sidelined, undrafted rookie Emari Demercado will serve as the Cardinals' No. 2 running back behind top option James Conner.