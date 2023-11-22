Ingram was active but didn't play in Sunday's 31-26 loss in Houston.
With fellow running back Emari Demercado (toe) still sidelined, James Conner easily paced the Cardinals backfield with 16 touches and 42 of 61 offensive snaps Sunday. Aside from Conner and Ingram, Tony Jones had two touches and 16 snaps on offense, while newcomer Michael Carter was a healthy scratch. Since receiving a season-high 12 touches Week 6, Ingram has 14 combined over the last five games, all of which he's been active for. Considering his recent lack of usage, Ingram appears to be on the outside looking in to any sort of role in Arizona's offense.
