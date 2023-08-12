Ingram (abdomen) isn't expected to play in Friday's preseason game against the Broncos, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Ingram has missed the majority of training camp to date as he tends to an abdominal injury. It's unclear if starter James Conner will join Ingram on the sideline, but if he does, the Cardinals' available running backs for the exhibition opener will be Corey Clement, Ty'Son Williams, Emari Demercado and Stevie Scott.