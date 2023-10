Ingram (neck) is listed as inactive Sunday at San Francisco.

After showing up as limited on Thursday's practice report due to a neck injury, Ingram didn't practice at all Friday, resulting in a questionable tag for Week 4. Now that he won't be available to the Cardinals offense Sunday, Ingram will hand off reserve RB duties to Emari Demercado and practice-squad call-up Corey Clement behind starter James Conner.