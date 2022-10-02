Ingram (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday at Carolina.
Yet again, Ingram will don street clothes as he awaits his pro debut. The rookie sixth-round pick may be a healthy scratch without an injury to multiple backfield mates, but until or if that comes to pass, James Conner will continue to be supported by Eno Benjamin, Darrel Williams and Jonathan Ward on game day.
