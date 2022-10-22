Ingram tallied nine carries for 14 yards and one touchdown and hauled in both targets for 23 yards during Thursday's 42-34 win against the Saints.

A rookie sixth-rounder, Ingram earned his first touches as a pro in the Cardinals' last two games with James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee) sidelined and Jonathan Ward (hamstring) on IR. While his nine-snap debut Week 5 in Seattle resulted in just three carries for seven yards, Ingram bumped that up to 20 (of 66) offensive plays working behind Eno Benjamin on Thursday. If Conner and/or Williams are able to return for the team's next game Sunday, Oct. 30 at Minnesota, Ingram again may earn a healthy scratch, like he did for the first four contests of the campaign.