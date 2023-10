Ingram (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Ingram missed Wednesday's practice before managing back-to-back limited sessions to wrap up Week 5 prep. It remains to be seen whether or not his absence is contained to one or two games, but his availability won't be confirmed until 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. If Ingram is sidelined again, Emari Demercado will serve as the Cardinals' No. 2 running back behind James Conner.