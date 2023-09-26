Ingram turned five carries into 13 yards and gathered in his only target for eight yards during Sunday's 29-16 victory versus the Cowboys.

Ingram earned his highest snap share (15 percent) in a game this season and also had his most-productive performance. Still, 21 yards from scrimmage isn't much to write home about, especially with James Conner dominating the Cardinals backfield through three contests to the tune of 74.3 percent of offensive plays and 58 touches for 292 total yards and two TDs. Ingram likely is locked into his current role without some sort of absence from Conner.