Ingram finished his rookie campaign with 27 carries for 60 yards and one touchdown and four catches (on five targets) for 21 yards in 12 appearances.

A 2022 sixth-round pick, Ingram was a healthy scratch for the first five games before making his debut Week 6. Despite numerous injuries in the backfield and the Cardinals cutting Eno Benjamin in early November, Ingram mustered three-plus touches in just three different contests and sputtered to 2.2 yards per carry. James Conner remains under contract with the team through 2024, but as the roster currently stands Ingram and Ty'Son Williams are the only other RBs ahead of the upcoming season. Arizona's new coaching staff and offseason moves may dictate how much work Ingram is able to squeeze out behind Conner, but the latter's injury history indicates the former could make a much larger mark in his second year as a pro.