Ingram (neck) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to sitting out Week 4 at San Francisco, Ingram didn't practice at all last Friday due to a neck injury. The issue kept him out of this Wednesday's session, too, but his return in some capacity one day later indicates he's made some progress through the health concern. Ultimately, Friday's injury report may clear up his status, one way or another, for Sunday's game against the Bengals. If Ingram is limited or sidelined, Emari Demercado likely will handle the handful of RB touches that don't go to starter James Conner.