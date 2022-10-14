Ingram is expected to make his NFL debut in Sunday's game in Seattle with James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee) listed as out for the Week 6 contest, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Since he hasn't been a part of the Cardinals' special-teams units this season, Ingram, a sixth-round rookie out of USC, was inactive for each of the team's first five games while Arizona had all of its key running backs available. The losses of Conner and Williams for at least one week will pave the way for Ingram to dress, but the 22-year-old may only play a handful of snaps behind Eno Benjamin, who handled a workhorse role in the Week 5 loss to the Eagles following Conner's departure in the second quarter. The Cardinals will also elevate Corey Clement from the practice squad to provide another depth option behind Benjamin who may also challenge Ingram for the No. 2 role.