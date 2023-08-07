Head coach Jonathan Gannon said he hopes Ingram (abdomen) will be back at practice "pretty soon," Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports.

Ingram has been rehabbing on a side field to start training camp, but it sounds like his abdomen issue is minor. If available, Ingram figures to operate as the No. 1 running back during the preseason, as it's unlikely veteran James Conner sees any snaps until the regular season. Ingram is competing for the top backup spot with Corey Clement, Ty'Son Williams, Marlon Mack and Emari Demercado.