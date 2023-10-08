Ingram (neck) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Bengals.

Ingram thus will log a second straight absence due to a neck injury that emerged late during Week 4 prep. With Ingram sidelined, Emari Demercado and perhaps Corey Clement will be on hand for any backfield reps that don't go to starter James Conner. Ingram's next chance to suit up arrives Sunday, Oct. 15 at the Rams.