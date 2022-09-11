Ingram (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Chiefs, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The rest of Arizona's backfield is an experienced option, be it with the Cardinals or elsewhere in their respective careers. As such, Ingram, a 2022 sixth-round pick, will have to wait until at least Week 2 at Las Vegas for his first NFL action. In the meantime, James Conner will continue to be the team's primary running back, with Eno Benjamin, Darrel Williams and Jonathan Ward available in reserve.