Ingram rushed four times for nine yards and caught two of three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's preseason loss to the Ravens.

Ingram wasn't able to replicate last week's trip to the end zone, but he did put his soft hands to work with two more catches to add to his preseason total. The sixth-round pick won't have much fantasy value so long as James Connor remains healthy, so a spot on the Cardinals' practice squad seems to be a more realistic goal for Ingram.