Ingram rushed 10 times for 40 yards and brought in both targets for 11 yards in the Cardinals' 26-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Ingram got first crack at the No. 1 running back job with James Conner (IR-knee) sidelined and put together a respectable performance on a per-touch basis. The second-year back only logged two more carries than Damien Williams, however, and the latter was actually more efficient by averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Ingram should have a very good chance of retaining a solid role for a Week 7 road matchup against the Seahawks, although Seattle's run defense has been notoriously stingy over the first six games of the season.