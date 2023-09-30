Ingram (neck) has drawn a questionable tag ahead of Sunday's game in San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Ingram popped up on the injury report as a limited participant Thursday. He subsequently missed Friday's practice, so he is not trending in the right direction. Still, final confirmation on his status is not likely to come until Sunday morning. Emari Demercado would be in line to back up James Conner in the backfield if Ingram is ultimately unable to suit up.